Your next customer may never visit Google. They'll ask ChatGPT instead. As more people turn to AI assistants for answers and recommendations, brands need a new approach to visibility.

In this virtual session, Meltwater Senior Director of Product Nate Pallen explores how large language models evaluate and recommend brands, why traditional SEO is no longer enough, and what marketers can do to improve their visibility in AI-generated responses. You'll also see a practical framework for understanding what's influencing your brand's AI visibility and where to focus first.

What You'll Learn:

Why AI-driven discovery is changing brand visibility and how it complements traditional SEO.

and how it complements traditional SEO. The three drivers of AI visibility: Authority, Clarity, and Frequency.

Authority, Clarity, and Frequency. How to identify what's limiting your brand's AI visibility using a practical framework and GenAI Lens.

using a practical framework and GenAI Lens. How to build a phased roadmap to strengthen your visibility in AI-generated responses over time.

Watch the recording to learn how AI evaluates brands and leave with a practical framework for improving your visibility in AI-generated responses.