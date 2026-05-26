Healthcare and pharmaceutical organisations are operating under intense scrutiny. From regulatory pressure to public perception and rapidly evolving media narratives, PR and Comms professionals need to be everywhere.



At the same time, communications teams are often slowed down by manual reporting, fragmented tools, and increasing pressure to prove impact.



In this session, you will learn how leading teams are shifting to faster, more strategic, and data-driven communications—without losing control when it matters most.



What you’ll learn



The most important pharma and healthcare media trends shaping 2026

How to move from monitoring to real-time reputation intelligence

Practical approaches to crisis detection and response

How to deliver clear, executive-level reporting on PR impact

A real-world pharma communications case study from DGA Group