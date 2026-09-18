AI platforms are reshaping how buyers discover and evaluate brands, giving the corporate website a new job: helping both people and AI systems understand what your brand does and where it has authority.

After rebuilding our website around clearer capabilities, use cases, and expertise, Meltwater measured the impact across 50 key pages:

73% increase in total LLM citations

More than 73,000 net new citations

86% of growth driven by new capability, platform, and use-case pages

Watch Jenny Force, VP of Global Marketing; Sarah Mai Stokholm, Global Head of Digital; and Chris Hanson, Director of Brand Experience unpack the strategy and decisions behind the rebuild.

