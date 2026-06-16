Webinar
On Demand Keynote: The GEO Shift | Redefining Brand Strategy for MarComms Leaders
AI is changing how people discover and evaluate brands. Search still matters, but increasingly, customers are turning to AI-generated answers first.
In this keynote, Meltwater Chief Product Officer Chris Hackney explains what that means for marketing and communications teams, why GEO is emerging alongside SEO, and how to increase your visibility in an AI-driven world.
What You'll Learn
- Why AI is reshaping the customer journey and influencing brand perception
- The GEO framework: Be the source. Be in the source. Replace the source.
- Practical steps to improve visibility across AI search and generative platforms
Watch the recording to learn how leading brands are adapting their search, content, and reputation strategies for the AI era.
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