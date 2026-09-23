Webinar
On Demand Webinar: FIFA World Cup 2026 Insights
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Join Meltwater’s Senior Product Marketing Manager, Krysta Gahagen, and Kim Perdue, Senior Manager, Global Communications Insights & Analytics at Expedia Group, as they analyze more than 1.6 million news articles, 4.3 billion social engagements, and 93 million brand conversations that defined the FIFA World Cup 2026.
What You’ll Learn
- FIFA World Cup 2026 at a Glance
Understand the scale of the event and the opportunity it created for brands.
- Brand Impact, Fan Engagement, and Emerging Trends
See which brands owned the conversation, what drove engagement across media and social channels, how sponsorships influenced visibility and share of voice, and which content themes generated the strongest reactions.
Start making decisions with confidence.
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.
On Demand Webinar: FIFA World Cup 2026 InsightsWatch Webinar