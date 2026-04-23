Communications teams aren’t lacking data, they’re lacking clarity. Too often, reporting focuses on volume, reach, and sentiment, leaving executives asking a more important question: what does this actually mean for the business?

In this webinar, we’ll explore how to move beyond traditional metrics and transform communications reporting into actionable intelligence that drives decisions and earns executive trust. Drawing on real-world frameworks and examples, we’ll show how leading teams shift from measuring activity to influencing outcomes, connecting insights to business priorities, stakeholder needs, and real-world impact.

You’ll learn how to:

Move from reporting metrics to driving business outcomes

Turn dashboards into decision-making tools

Translate insights into clear, executive-ready recommendations

Demonstrate measurable impact that leadership can act on

You’ll also see how Meltwater’s dashboards and AI-powered insights help you transform real-time media, social, and consumer data into clear, actionable intelligence so you can benchmark performance, uncover trends, and confidently communicate impact to leadership.

True executive visibility isn’t about more data, it’s about delivering insights that influence strategy and prove your value at the leadership table.

Fill in your details to get access.