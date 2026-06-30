Explore Media Relations
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Having access to data is one thing but actually being able to do something with what the data says is another. A solution like Meltwater paints a very clear picture around how our audience behaves and engages across different channels. We're able to use that information to create strategies and ideas.
Davitha Tiller
Executive Vice President, Social and Integration
Meltwater has strong data integrity, great access, and it’s an intuitive tool to use. I don't think any other tool has flexibility beyond what Meltwater does. I don't think it's anywhere close.
Danny Gartner
Social Intelligence Lead
Our key goal is to ensure social data and consumer insights drive every business decision we make. Meltwater was one of the key enablers that helped us become a truly consumer-centric organization.
Florence Rainsard
Global Consumer Insights Director
Having access to data is one thing but actually being able to do something with what the data says is another. A solution like Meltwater paints a very clear picture around how our audience behaves and engages across different channels. We're able to use that information to create strategies and ideas.
Davitha Tiller
Executive Vice President, Social and Integration
Meltwater has strong data integrity, great access, and it’s an intuitive tool to use. I don't think any other tool has flexibility beyond what Meltwater does. I don't think it's anywhere close.
Danny Gartner
Social Intelligence Lead
Our key goal is to ensure social data and consumer insights drive every business decision we make. Meltwater was one of the key enablers that helped us become a truly consumer-centric organization.
Florence Rainsard
Global Consumer Insights Director
Having access to data is one thing but actually being able to do something with what the data says is another. A solution like Meltwater paints a very clear picture around how our audience behaves and engages across different channels. We're able to use that information to create strategies and ideas.
Davitha Tiller
Executive Vice President, Social and Integration
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Media Relations FAQs
Meltwater Media Relations includes:
- Media Lists – Create and manage your journalist contacts, or import existing lists via CSV
- Search – Discover new journalists using Meltwater's database of 800,000+ global journalists and media contacts
- Outreach – Send press releases and track engagement metrics
- PR Assistant – AI-powered assistant to help write and enhance your pitches and press releases
Start by navigating to Media Lists within Media Relations. You can build lists in two ways: search for journalists in Meltwater's database and add them to a new or existing list, or import your current contacts by uploading a CSV file. Simply select "Import journalists from CSV list," choose your file, and decide which media list to add them to. You can create as many lists as you need for different campaigns or topics.
Meltwater offers multiple search methods to find the right journalists. Use keyword search by typing any topic into the search tab to find journalists covering that beat. You can also use traditional filters on the left sidebar to narrow results by: beat or topic area, location (down to zip code granularity), journalist role (editor, reporter, etc.), reach of publication, specific outlet or source names, and geographic focus.
Yes, Meltwater's Media Relations tool includes newswire distribution functionality through GlobeNewswire, a tier-one wire distribution partner. Depending on your subscription, you can send national wire releases across the entire country or regional wire releases targeting specific states.
To send outreach through Meltwater, you need to set up an approved sender by connecting your email to the platform. You can set up multiple email addresses as approved senders. For best deliverability, you'll also want to get domain verification by sharing specific details with your IT team – Meltwater will provide what you need to submit. Without domain verification, your outreach emails are more likely to land in spam folders.
Navigate to the Outreach section under Media Relations, then select the media list you want to target. Create your media release directly in the platform, and Meltwater will distribute it to your selected journalists via email. You can also distribute through wire services and social media channels.
PR Assistant is Meltwater's AI-powered writing tool that helps you create and enhance press releases and media pitches. Simply paste your key messages or existing draft into the tool, then customize the output by selecting your preferred language, tone (formal, friendly, enthusiastic), format (media pitch or press release), and length. The AI will generate a polished version based on your criteria – like having ChatGPT, Claude, or Copilot built right into your PR workflow.
Yes, Meltwater's Outreach tool provides detailed engagement analytics for every press release you send. View overall metrics, including total emails sent, open rates, and click-to-open rates at the campaign level. Drill down to the individual journalist level to see exactly who opened your email, clicked links, or didn't engage. This helps you identify hot leads and follow up strategically to schedule interviews.
Yes, Meltwater’s Media Relations software serves as a complete PR CRM from start to finish. You can search for journalists, add them to lists, send outreach, and manage those lists by tracking who opened emails and following up – all within one platform. This eliminates the need to jump between multiple tools for journalist discovery, outreach, and relationship management.