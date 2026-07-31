A recent Marketing Dive feature spotlights how official World Cup 2026 sponsors converted tournament investment into measurable brand results, with Meltwater data showing engagement, not just spend, as the real differentiator.

Read the full article: Marketing Dive – How 5 brands won World Cup gold through marketing investments

Meltwater data shared with Marketing Dive showed Adidas leading full-tournament sponsor mention share of voice and ranking second for engagement share of voice, with its strongest performance coming from owned content and football-native formats, a reflection of how embedded the brand is in the sport. AB InBev told a similar story, leading engagement share of voice at roughly 31%, fueled by FIFA's amplification of Michelob Ultra's Player of the Match and Budweiser's Celebration of the Match placements. Both brands backed that visibility with real business results: Adidas posted record Q2 sales near $7.7 billion, while Michelob Ultra grew revenue 21% outside the U.S.

How Real-Time Media Intelligence Captures Cultural Momentum

Brands don't get a second chance at a moment like the World Cup Final, which is why Meltwater's media intelligence and social listening tools are built to track share-of-voice, engagement, and sentiment as events unfold, not after the fact. Meltwater turns the flood of scattered media and social signals into intelligence teams can actually act on, so brands can spot which sponsorship moments are catching fire in real time and join the conversation while it's still happening.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.