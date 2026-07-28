A recent Forbes feature spotlights Meltwater data and analysis capturing how Adidas and LEGO turned World Cup sponsorship into lasting cultural relevance.

Read the full article: Forbes – How Adidas And LEGO Won The World Cup Conversation



Meltwater's analysis showed that Adidas earned the highest full-tournament share of voice among sponsors, while LEGO's Official Trophy set generated an engagement-per-mention rate roughly 12 times higher than the sponsor average, proof that the brands winning cultural moments are the ones building relevance, not just racking up mentions.

John Box, CEO of Meltwater, explains:

The takeaway for CMOs and CCOs is that visibility is not the same as relevance. If you're only tracking mentions, or only reviewing performance after a campaign wraps, you're measuring the wrong thing, and finding out too late to do anything about it.

How Real-Time Media Intelligence Captures Cultural Momentum

Meltwater's media intelligence and social listening tools surface real-time share-of-voice, engagement, and sentiment data across platforms, allowing brands to see how sponsorship moments like the World Cup Final are resonating while they're still unfolding. By turning unstructured media and social data into actionable intelligence, Meltwater helps teams move fast enough to be part of the conversation before the moment passes — rather than analyzing it after the fact.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.