Digiday: Which Brands Won World Cup Visibility?

How Adidas' Social Visibility Compared to Nike During the World Cup

In this article from Digiday, data from Meltwater revealed that Adidas was the most "consistently visible" brand among official World Cup sponsors, accounting for 17.1% of the social posts that mentioned partner brands, compared with McDonald's 14.4% and Coca-Cola's 10.7%.

Read the full article here: Digiday – Nike versus Adidas: Which brand won the World Cup?

The finding showed a broader trend in the tournament's marketing battle between two iconic sports apparel brands. While Nike leaned into broadcast and streaming, Adidas concentrated on paid social and online video. Meltwater's share-of-voice data added hard proof to that story, showing Adidas' visibility edge held up against other sponsors, not just Nike.

Why Brands Need Media Intelligence Tools During Major Sporting Events

This is a clear example of how Meltwater's media intelligence platform helps brands benchmark visibility against competitors during major live events, turning data into actionable intelligence that allows brands to adjust strategies in real time and make faster, confident decisions.



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Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.