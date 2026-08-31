A recent Campaign US feature dives into which brands are actually cutting through the noise of World Cup advertising, drawing on deep-dive analysis from Meltwater.

Read the full article: Campaign US - What brands are 'winning' the World Cup?

How McDonald's and LEGO Are Cutting Through World Cup Noise

Meltwater data cited in the article shows McDonald's, an official sponsor, saw a 20 fold increase in weekly brand mentions since May and captured 29% of World Cup ad viewership since its campaign premiered on June 2. LEGO, a non-sponsor, told a different story: its Everyone Wants a Piece spot drove 12 times more engagement per mention than ads from official sponsors, and the brand captured 13% of the tournament's top 50 pre-match engagements before a single game had kicked off.

How Real-Time Media Intelligence Separates Signal From Noise

With hundreds of brands competing for attention across a 104-match tournament, the challenge for marketers isn't just being present, it's knowing which moments are actually resonating. Meltwater's social listening and media intelligence tools track engagement, sentiment, and share of voice across platforms as campaigns unfold, giving brands the data to see what's cutting through in real time rather than waiting for a post mortem once the tournament ends.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.