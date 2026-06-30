At Meltwater Summit 2026, PR News Managing Editor Nicole Schuman sat down with a lineup of industry leaders on-site, digging into the toughest challenges (and the biggest opportunities) facing PR, Communications, and Marketing teams today.

As part of the series, Schuman sat down with Meltwater Chief Strategy Officer, Alexandra Bjertnæs, recapping her on-stage conversation with goop Founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow who was the celebrity keynote at Meltwater Summit.

Read the full article: PRNEWS – What Gwyneth Paltrow Taught a Room Full of PR Pros

What Gwyneth Paltrow's Meltwater Summit Conversation Revealed About Brand Integrity

Bjertnæs told PR News that Paltrow's core message went well beyond celebrity: PR only works when it's built on integrity, whether the brand belongs to a Fortune 500 company or a founder-led lifestyle label. Reflecting on how Paltrow has built goop into a lasting, still-growing brand while navigating years of public scrutiny, Bjertnæs pointed to Paltrow's own answer on where her personal identity ends and the goop brand begins. The two remain closely intertwined today with Paltrow still setting the vision and direction, though she signaled she's beginning to think about stepping back and letting the brand run more independently over time.

For Bjertnæs, the through-line for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams is clear: authenticity and long-term thinking, not short-term buzz, are what build brand durability.

Catch the rest of the Summit floor conversations:

How Meltwater Summit Turns Industry Conversations Into Actionable Takeaways

Meltwater Summit brings together PR, Communications, and Marketing leaders to explore the trends shaping brand building, media intelligence, and social listening in real time. Conversations like the one between Bjertnæs and Paltrow reflect Meltwater's broader focus on translating high-profile industry insight into actionable takeaways that communications and marketing teams can put to work immediately, not just admire from the audience.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.