In this recent CNBC article, Meltwater data is featured showing how brands like Levi's, Nike, and Taco Bell out-engaged official FIFA World Cup 2026 sponsors, in the first half of the tournament.

Read the full article: CNBC – World Cup marketing: How Nike, Levi's and Taco Bell are winning

Meltwater's analysis, cited in CNBC's coverage, found that Levi's mentions climbed 44% since the start of the World Cup, with engagement nearly quadrupling after a widely noticed moment involving its stadium signage.

Meltwater's data also showed Coca-Cola and Adidas together accounted for half of all sponsor mentions ahead of the tournament, while McDonald's engagement share jumped from 2.6% to 23% in the final days before kickoff. Among non-sponsors, Lego stood out even further, accounting for 82% of the top 50 most engaging non-sponsor posts, with its campaign generating 12 times the sponsor average in engagement.

John Box, CEO of Meltwater, told CNBC:

A big takeaway from this World Cup is that you don't need an official sponsorship to own the cultural moment anymore. The brands that will win the next tournament aren't necessarily the ones with the biggest budgets, but instead the ones who are set up to see what's trending in real time, the creativity to connect it back to your brand, and the speed to act before the moment passes.

The takeaway: share of voice and paid sponsorship dollars don't guarantee cultural relevance. Brands that move quickly and speak authentically to real-time conversation are the ones capturing audience attention, sponsor or not.

What It Takes to Track a Cultural Moment as It Happens

Meltwater's media intelligence platform continuously tracks earned media coverage, news mentions, narratives, sentiment, and share of voice across global sources, while Meltwater's social listening capability monitors social conversations to surface audience sentiment, emerging trends, and cultural shifts as they happen.

Together, these capabilities let PR and communications teams track cultural moments like the World Cup in real time, rather than analyzing performance after the fact. Meltwater's platform is built to transform media, social, and AI signals into actionable intelligence, helping marketing and PR teams identify which conversations are worth joining before the moment passes.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.