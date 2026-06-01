PR Week covered Gwyneth Paltrow's keynote conversation at Meltwater Summit 2026, where the goop founder and CEO sat down with Meltwater's Chief Strategy Officer, Alexandra Bjertnæs, to discuss the instinct-driven strategy behind one of the most talked-about lifestyle brands in the world.

Meltwater Summit is Meltwater's flagship two-day conference for PR, marketing, and communications professionals, held each spring in New York City. Now in its fourth year, the 2026 event ran under the theme Where Insights Inspire, bringing together brand leaders for sessions on generative engine optimization, creator partnerships, measuring brand influence in the AI era, and more.

Read the full article: PR Week - Gwyneth Paltrow discusses how 'not giving a f*ck' led Goop's marketing strategy

How Gwyneth Paltrow Built Goop Around Repeat Customers, Not Launches

Paltrow opened her Meltwater Summit keynote by joking that she has become an expert in caring little about outside opinion, a philosophy that shows up throughout goop's marketing, from bold, headline-grabbing product names to a willingness to court controversy rather than play it safe.

That unapologetic approach, she explained, comes down to knowing exactly who the brand is for and not chasing everyone else. Paltrow, who founded goop as a newsletter in 2008, told the Meltwater Summit audience that the brand's real north star metric isn't a flashy launch or a viral moment, it's repeat rate. That philosophy has carried goop to a business now estimated at $433 million in valuation.

"If someone keeps coming back and coming back, you're really building a business," Paltrow said of her brand's guiding metric.

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Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com. Learn more about Meltwater Summit at meltwater.com/en/summit.