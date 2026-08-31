A recent article from The Drum observed seven B2B brands with the help of Meltwater's social listening data to answer a simple question: which one actually won the World Cup conversation? The answer depended entirely on which metric you prioritized, since mentions, engagement, and reach each produced a different leaderboard.

Read the full article: The Drum - Loud, liked or seen: who won the B2B World Cup?

How Aramco and Verizon Out-Engaged the Most-Mentioned Brand

Meltwater tracked mentions, engagement, and estimated reach for seven B2B brands across the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament (June 11 to July 19). By mentions, Lenovo led comfortably with roughly 8,730 tournament-wide, more than three times its nearest competitor.

But engagement flipped the results almost entirely. Aramco drew about 13.2 million engagements and Verizon around 8.8 million, compared with just 1.3 million for Lenovo. Estimated reach followed the same pattern, with Aramco and Verizon far outpacing the brand everyone had been talking about.

Why Mentions, Engagement and Reach Tell Three Different Stories

A brand that dominates the conversation isn't always the one people actually engage with, and Meltwater's media intelligence and social listening tools are built around that exact distinction. Rather than collapsing mentions, engagement, and estimated reach into a single score, Meltwater tracks each one independently and in real time, so brands can see not just how much they're being talked about, but whether that talk is translating into attention that actually moves the needle.

Meltwater: A Leader in Actionable Intelligence

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.