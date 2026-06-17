The Challenge: Monitoring Critical Conversations Efficiently and Holistically

Before adopting Meltwater, TwinBear relied on multiple monitoring tools that made it difficult to maintain a complete view of online conversations about its clients. For agencies tasked with protecting brand reputation, fragmented data can mean missed signals and unnecessary risk.

TwinBear needed a solution capable of monitoring conversations across the full digital landscape, including social media, news outlets, and blogs. At the same time, it needed that solution to be intuitive enough for analysts to use effectively during high-pressure situations.

“There's just not enough time in the day to check all those platforms,” says Tiffany Clark, Chief Operating Officer at TwinBear. “We were trying to find one tool that we could feel confident in every day.”