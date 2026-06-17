TwinBear Management
The Challenge: Monitoring Critical Conversations Efficiently and Holistically
Before adopting Meltwater, TwinBear relied on multiple monitoring tools that made it difficult to maintain a complete view of online conversations about its clients. For agencies tasked with protecting brand reputation, fragmented data can mean missed signals and unnecessary risk.
TwinBear needed a solution capable of monitoring conversations across the full digital landscape, including social media, news outlets, and blogs. At the same time, it needed that solution to be intuitive enough for analysts to use effectively during high-pressure situations.
“There's just not enough time in the day to check all those platforms,” says Tiffany Clark, Chief Operating Officer at TwinBear. “We were trying to find one tool that we could feel confident in every day.”
“Meltwater is a tool that I know I and my team can rely on in times of uncertainty.”
— Tiffany Clark, Chief Operating Officer, TwinBear Management
The Solution: Turning Social Listening into Real-Time Decision Support
TwinBear chose Meltwater for its ease of use along with advanced features, like AI-powered insights and AI Visibility Tracking, that keep it ahead of industry changes.
The agency uses Meltwater to monitor conversations, identify reputational risks, evaluate campaign performance, and detect misinformation before it escalates. During critical situations, the team relies on shareable dashboards that provide client leadership teams with a real-time view of evolving conversations.
“In those moments, information is everything,” Clark says. “We can craft those dashboards in a matter of 30 minutes to bring in all the high-level information that we need to track an active crisis.”
The agency also uses GenAI Lens to help clients understand how AI-driven search and discovery are reshaping online visibility. Meanwhile, Meltwater's AI-powered insights help analysts quickly identify the narratives driving conversations online, reducing the time required to understand emerging issues and focus attention on the most important developments.
“Meltwater is continuously adopting AI at a pace that others aren't, and they're putting it into the platform in a way that makes sense. It actually provides meaningful insights that help you get to what you're looking for faster.”
— Tiffany Clark, Chief Operating Officer at TwinBear Management
The Results: Faster Crisis Response and Greater Confidence
By consolidating brand monitoring, crisis intelligence, and analytics into a single platform, TwinBear has improved operational efficiency while strengthening its ability to protect client reputations. Analysts spend less time navigating multiple systems and more time interpreting insights, identifying risks, and helping clients solve complex business challenges.
With Meltwater, the agency has a trusted system for managing high-pressure situations where speed and accuracy are critical. And as AI continues to transform communications, TwinBear will continue leveraging Meltwater to help clients navigate the next generation of reputation management and digital visibility.
TwinBear Management uses Meltwater to turn social listening and AI-powered insights into faster decisions and stronger brand protection. Learn how Meltwater helps organizations stay ahead of emerging risks with a personalized demo.
About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. What could we do for you?
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