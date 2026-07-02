The Solution: Building a Digital Communications Teammate

Live Oak Bank chose Meltwater to help scale its in-house communications function.

“We were able to do everything that we have been able to do as we grow in the trajectory of the bank while just adding one more person on our team,” says Claire Parker, Chief Communications Officer at Live Oak Bank. “Meltwater helped us build out that capacity.”

The now two-person team uses Meltwater to understand where the Live Oak brand is showing up and what conversations matter most. For a bank without physical branches, that online visibility is critical to ensuring the brand reaches existing and potential customers wherever they are.

With AI-powered brand monitoring and reporting, Live Oak can identify media coverage and mentions that might otherwise go unnoticed. For example, the ability to track niche media outlets enables the team to uncover stories that have the potential for wider reach and appeal.

“The data was showing us that if we were pitching stories to hyperlocal outlets first, and national outlets picked them up, we were getting huge ROIs,” Parker explains. In one instance, a story about Live Oak that ran in a local outlet sparked additional coverage in the Wall Street Journal, skyrocketing its visibility nationwide. “That data that Meltwater was able to get us allowed us to be really strategic and focus on local outlets first.”

Its ease of use has made Meltwater an indispensable part of the Live Oak team's daily workflow.

“Meltwater helps me keep my finger on the pulse every single day,” says Madison Carlos, Live Oak’s Corporate Communications Manager. “The daily digest that hits my inbox in the morning and in the afternoon is exactly what I need.”

With unified capabilities that deliver insights they can act on, the platform functions as a digital teammate, helping a small communications department do more with less.