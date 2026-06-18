The Solution: Centralizing Social Listening and Partner Feedback

Kaseya chose Meltwater for its intuitive interface and ability to consolidate monitoring, reporting, and sentiment analysis in one platform.

“I use it every day,” says Marcos Yauner, Senior Social Media Analyst at Kaseya. “My routine in the morning is I scan our platforms, see our volume, what’s being mentioned, where it’s being mentioned, and the sentiment.”

Using Meltwater, Kaseya created a cross-functional workflow for partner relations, brand safety, and reputation management. The brand can now categorize mentions by product suite, region, topic, and sentiment, making it easier to funnel insights to the right internal teams, including product and support.

As a result, Meltwater helps Kaseya turn feedback into action. When MSPs raise product concerns online, the brand can quickly escalate the issue to the correct team for faster, more informed resolution. AI-powered analytics help the team identify recurring themes and use those insights to inform campaigns and product messaging.

Kaseya also uses Meltwater insights to shape executive reporting and social content. Feedback from online conversations helped inspire a social media series called “What’s New Academy,” which highlights product updates and innovations based on what partners are asking for.

“That was a big help. We've got more engagement and more impressions from our user base,” Yauner says, "There are now fewer comments online from partners saying they don’t know what Kaseya’s doing as far as innovating. They already know as a result of the series that we're doing, which is also a result of us saving time using Meltwater. That is pretty cool.”