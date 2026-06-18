Marketing
Kaseya
30% time savings
On communications, marketing, and PR workflows
50% decrease
In negative brand mentions
The Challenge: Understanding Brand Risk Across Fast-Moving Digital Channels
Kaseya used to rely on manual processes to understand the brand’s reputation across social media and other digital channels. That was time-consuming and risky. By the time a relevant conversation was identified, a new trend, post, or issue could already be emerging.
Without a centralized, automated way to monitor relevant conversations, the brand risked missing crucial signals and opportunities to build trust. Kaseya needed a way to understand what was being said about its brand online, where those conversations were happening, and why they were gaining traction. With a centralized solution, the brand could better equip its product and leadership teams with the insights they needed to improve public perception and exceed business goals.
“Before, we had no visibility. Now we can tag each mention, we can escalate it, we can resolve it.”
— Marcos Yauner, Senior Social Media Analyst, Kaseya
The Solution: Centralizing Social Listening and Partner Feedback
Kaseya chose Meltwater for its intuitive interface and ability to consolidate monitoring, reporting, and sentiment analysis in one platform.
“I use it every day,” says Marcos Yauner, Senior Social Media Analyst at Kaseya. “My routine in the morning is I scan our platforms, see our volume, what’s being mentioned, where it’s being mentioned, and the sentiment.”
Using Meltwater, Kaseya created a cross-functional workflow for partner relations, brand safety, and reputation management. The brand can now categorize mentions by product suite, region, topic, and sentiment, making it easier to funnel insights to the right internal teams, including product and support.
As a result, Meltwater helps Kaseya turn feedback into action. When MSPs raise product concerns online, the brand can quickly escalate the issue to the correct team for faster, more informed resolution. AI-powered analytics help the team identify recurring themes and use those insights to inform campaigns and product messaging.
Kaseya also uses Meltwater insights to shape executive reporting and social content. Feedback from online conversations helped inspire a social media series called “What’s New Academy,” which highlights product updates and innovations based on what partners are asking for.
“That was a big help. We've got more engagement and more impressions from our user base,” Yauner says, "There are now fewer comments online from partners saying they don’t know what Kaseya’s doing as far as innovating. They already know as a result of the series that we're doing, which is also a result of us saving time using Meltwater. That is pretty cool.”
“Meltwater’s interface is really easy to use compared to other tools. Having that ease of use gave us an edge.”
— Marcos Yauner, Senior Social Media Analyst, Kaseya
The Results: 30% Time Savings and 50% Fewer Negative Mentions
With Meltwater, Kaseya has transformed social listening from a manual monitoring process into a strategic engine for partner engagement and brand protection. By using Meltwater to optimize its de-escalation process, Kaseya saw a 50% reduction in negative mentions from 2024 to 2025.
“That was all because of Meltwater,” Yauner says. “Before, it would have been very difficult to even accomplish that.”
The platform has also helped Kaseya save significant time. Within the first 30 minutes of the day, the team can review online conversations across platforms, reducing daily manual monitoring time by more than 30%.
Those efficiencies have enabled Kaseya to redirect time toward higher-value work, including executive reporting and demand generation initiatives. And most critically, Meltwater gives the brand the visibility it needs to act on partner feedback in real time and strengthen trust across its global MSP community.
Kaseya uses Meltwater to turn social listening into stronger partner relationships and measurable reputation impact. Request a demo to see how you can use Meltwater to uncover actionable, business-critical intelligence for your brand.
About Meltwater
Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social, consumer and sales intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. What could we do for you?
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