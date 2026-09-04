How Golin Ketchum more than doubled a healthcare brand’s AI visibility

For one of Golin Ketchum’s clients, an established over-the-counter healthcare brand competing in a crowded supplements category, visibility in AI-driven discovery had become increasingly important.

Golin Ketchum built a prompt framework based on the marketing funnel and used Google Search data as a proxy for where audience interest likely lay. Broad health questions represented awareness, product questions reflected consideration, and prompts such as “best X for Y” and “where can I buy” indicated purchase intent. This allowed the team to measure AI visibility at each stage rather than rely on one overall score.

The analysis showed that medical journals shaped many awareness-stage answers, while earned media and the brand’s website played a larger role closer to purchase. Using influential citations identified through Meltwater, Golin Ketchum prioritized relevant media targets and launched a complementary PR campaign.

The campaign secured 15 national news placements, more than 200 newswire pickups, and four consumer trade placements. Before the campaign, the brand appeared inconsistently in commercial, bottom-of-funnel AI results. When it did appear, it was often positioned as an “also consider” option rather than a leading recommendation.

Following the campaign, the brand began ranking consistently among the top three recommendations for high-intent prompts. Because exact positions can fluctuate across generative AI platforms, Golin Ketchum evaluates brands across three visibility tiers: Invisible, Contending, and Leading. A Leading position means consistently ranking within the top three, making the brand far more likely to be prominently recommended during critical purchase-stage decisions.

Across 5,000 monitored prompts, the brand’s overall AI visibility also rose from less than 7% to a peak of 14% in four months. It became the top recommendation for a priority purchase-stage prompt in two of the four AI models tracked.

With Meltwater, Golin Ketchum was able to not only create an AI-ready PR strategy, but also continuously measure and report on the results. Being able to prove impact has been invaluable for getting new initiatives approved and put into action.

“I hear many brands and even agencies struggle with inertia or decision paralysis,” says Brasington. “Our approach with Meltwater gets past that. Flexibility leads to agility, agility leads to focus and precision on what matters, which leads to action, impact and learnings.