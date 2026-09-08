Solution

Bringing media monitoring, reporting, crisis intelligence, and influencer marketing into faster workflows

Chuck E. Cheese uses Meltwater throughout its communications operation, from identifying journalists and producing newsletters to campaign reporting and crisis monitoring.

The team receives daily media intelligence and produces a weekly newsletter, while Meltwater reporting helps it quickly analyze campaigns and historical coverage. Instead of relying on manual processes or outside support for every report, the team can pull consistent data itself.

That speed is particularly important during an emerging reputation issue. Brady uses Meltwater to determine whether a potential crisis is generating enough volume to require immediate attention and to understand what audiences are actually saying.

In one instance, a conversation contained highly negative language associated with the brand. Meltwater's analysis helped the team see another dimension of the response: much of the conversation was humorous. That context gave leadership a more complete picture of the potential reputation risk than negative keywords alone could provide.

Meltwater gives the communications team an evidence-based starting point for assessing whether an issue is isolated or gaining meaningful traction. “When someone brings me a crisis, if Meltwater didn't bring it to me, I'm not worried about it,” she said, while emphasizing that this does not mean the issue is ignored. Rather, conversation volume and audience response help the team determine the appropriate level of escalation.

Chuck E. Cheese is also using Meltwater Influencer Marketing to find creators based on audience fit, brand safety, and engagement. The team can identify potential partners, research their audiences, develop briefs, and move creators into campaigns more quickly.

The data has also helped the team look beyond follower counts. Chuck E. Cheese has found creators with smaller but highly engaged audiences who can be effective partners, including creators compensated with experiences such as family visits or birthday parties. The team has also begun testing commission-based campaigns with trackable codes.