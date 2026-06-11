The Solution: Unifying Media Intelligence and AI Visibility with Meltwater

Bucknell turned to Meltwater for its advanced data infrastructure that consolidates media monitoring, social listening, analytics, and AI visibility tracking into a single platform.

Using Media Intelligence, the Media Relations team can now instantly generate analytics reports. With less time spent on gathering metrics, the team has more time to focus on building and executing strategic communications. “It literally is the touch of a button,” says Ferlazzo. “Previously, it took me two or three weeks to pull those analytics numbers.”

Bucknell also uses Meltwater to monitor conversations about the university across digital platforms, including Reddit where prospective students actively discuss admissions decisions and campus experiences.

In one instance, Meltwater surfaced a Reddit conversation from prospective students who were confused by an admissions email sent to waitlisted applicants. What could have remained an unseen point of friction was immediately brought to the Digital Marketing team's attention through a real-time Slack alert. Acting quickly, they identified the problem, partnered with admissions to pause the communication, and revised the messaging before re-sending it. By catching the issue early, Bucknell was able to improve clarity for prospective students and prevent a potentially widespread communications problem from impacting enrollment numbers.

“Meltwater reveals what people are actually saying about our brand, where they're saying it, and how it's all connected, which means that everyone on our team can create their strategies and interconnect them to build something really powerful,” Blyler says.

The university has since used Meltwater to build a broader Reddit engagement strategy. With always-on monitoring and alerts, admissions counselors and student ambassadors can proactively participate in conversations and provide value to prospective students.

And on the LLM front, Bucknell uses GenAI Lens to better understand how its programs and reputation appear within AI-generated responses. By monitoring prompts related to high-interest topics like engineering, management education, and student experiences, the university is developing intentional strategies to strengthen AI visibility and brand positioning.