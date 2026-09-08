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Saskia Sarisin

Head of Global SEO

Saskia Sarisin headshot

Saskia Sarışın (Grote) leads global SEO and GEO at Meltwater, blending technical expertise with strategic vision to drive sustainable growth.

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Marketing

AI Citation Optimization: How a Website Rebuild Drove a 73% Citation Increase

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Marketing

Does Press Release Distribution Affect AI Search? Visibility Beyond Traditional Rankings

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Marketing

How Digital PR Affects AI Visibility and Search Outcomes

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Marketing

The Citation Layer: Why Specific UGC Wins in AI Answers

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An image of two orange triangles on a reflective orange surface. AI-Generated Misinformation blog post. How to detect Harmful Narratives in LLMs

Marketing

AI-Generated Misinformation: Detect Harmful Narratives in LLMs

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Marketing

The Top 6 Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Tools to Transform Your Content Strategy in 2026

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What is Answer Engine Optimization (AEO)? The Complete Guide

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Marketing

How to Gain AI Visibility and Reputation Across Customer Touchpoints

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An image showing a computer screen with a magnifying glass hovering over three people icons, a robot is pointing at the results, standing next to a bullseye with an arrow in the center and the word "brand". AI brand discovery blog post

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AI-Driven Brand Discovery: A Game Changer for Marketers

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Brand Safety in the AI Era: How to Correct Misinformation in Chatbots and AI Search

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Marketing

GEO vs AEO for Marketing Insights (When & How to Use)

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Marketing

AI Visibility: How to Track Your Brand Across Generative AI

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3D Illustration of icons around Klear Connect: The influencer management feature of Meltwater

Marketing

The Ultimate Guide to Personal Branding: The Power of a Personal Brand

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