Nathaniel Pallen is Senior Director of Product Management at Meltwater, where he leads the listening intelligence product pillar. His remit spans AI visibility, social management, mobile, Author segments, and the Monitor product — Meltwater's solution for tracking trends, media, and LLM outputs. With over a decade of experience in social listening and management, Nathaniel joined Meltwater in 2018 following the acquisition of Sysomos, where he held roles across product management and client success. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of Windsor and a Postgraduate Certificate in Public Relations from Humber College.