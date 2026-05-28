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Generative AI is changing how consumers discover brands, compare products, and make decisions. But the real strategic issue for communications and marketing leaders has evolved somewhat from “Are we showing up in AI answers?”

The big question is now: which AI platforms are citing us, and what sources do they trust when that happens?

Meltwater’s April 2026 GenAI Lens analysis of approximately 5.35 million citations across eight major LLMs (ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and CoPilot) reveals a rapidly evolving citation landscape. The findings show that large language models do not behave like a single universal search layer. Instead, they act like distinct information tribes, each with its own trust hierarchy.

For PR and marketing teams, that is worth paying attention to. AI visibility is becoming a new proxy for brand authority, market relevance, and information advantage.

AI Visibility is no Longer Just about Search Rankings

Traditional search rewarded a relatively familiar playbook: keyword relevance, backlinks, domain authority, content freshness, and technical optimization.

Generative AI is different. LLMs synthesize answers from an ecosystem of sources, and those ecosystems vary dramatically by model. According to Meltwater’s April 2026 research, ChatGPT behaves like an institutional authority engine, Grok has become heavily social-first, Claude continues to prioritize structured data, Perplexity remains video-led, and Google AI Mode has emerged as a major reach engine.

That means a brand can be highly visible in one AI platform and nearly invisible in another. So the current challenge of Generative Engine Optimization: AI visibility is now model-specific.

Earned Media is Still the Backbone of AI Visibility

One of the most commercially important findings is that earned media remains central to AI citation behavior.

In April, Earned/News accounted for 39.5% of citations, up from 38.3% in March. Meanwhile, the “Other” category, which includes corporate websites, blogs, documentation, and long-tail sites, declined from 53.2% to 50.3%.

That does not mean owned content is irrelevant, but it does suggest that third-party validation is becoming more important as AI systems decide what to trust. For PR teams, this is a strong signal: media coverage is becoming essential fuel for AI visibility.

It also changes the role of brand content. A blog post alone may not be enough any more, because to be cited by AI, brand narratives increasingly need reinforcement from news coverage, social discussion, video transcripts, Wikipedia, data aggregators, and trusted third-party sources.

March vs. April citation share by source type

Source Type April Count April % March % MoM

Change Trend Other 2,700,000 50.3% 53.2% -2.9 pts ↓ Earned/News 2,100,000 39.5% 38.3% +1.2 pts ↑ Social 385,500 7.2% 5.6% +1.6 pts ↑ Reviews 91,600 1.7% 1.6% +0.1 pts ↑ Wiki 52,900 1.0% 0.8% +0.2 pts ↑ Press Release 18,800 0.4% 0.4% 0 pts →

Social is Rising, but not Equally Across Every Model

Social citations grew from 5.6% to 7.2% month-over-month. That may sound modest at the aggregate level, but the model-level differences are striking.

Grok’s top five sources are now entirely social platforms: X, Reddit, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook. LinkedIn citations on Grok grew 217% month-over-month, the highest single-source increase in the dataset.

Google AI Overviews and Google AI Mode also show meaningful social intake, with YouTube, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Facebook appearing prominently in their citation patterns.

The takeaway isn’t that every brand should post more on every platform, but simply that brands need to understand which AI models are listening to which social ecosystems.

For real-time reputation, Grok visibility depends heavily on social presence. For Google’s AI experiences, YouTube and Reddit are essential. For business-oriented AI visibility, LinkedIn is becoming increasingly important.

Source Type Distribution

Model Other Earned/News Social Reviews Wiki PR Overall (April) 50.3% 39.5% 7.2% 1.7% 1.0% 0.4% ChatGPT 40.9% 51.1% 0.5% 2.6% 3.7% 1.2% Claude 53.0% 43.1% 1.1% 1.3% 1.2% 0.5% CoPilot 56.7% 38.3% 2.4% 1.6% 0.6% 0.3% Perplexity 49.8% 41.6% 4.4% 1.7% 1.8% 0.7% Grok 41.6% 40.5% 15.1% 2.0% 0.6% 0.2% Google Gemini 58.6% 34.1% 4.0% 2.0% 1.1% 0.2% Google AI

Overviews 47.8% 37.8% 11.9% 1.7% 0.7% 0.2% Google AI Mode 47.7% 39.4% 10.3% 1.6% 0.6% 0.3%

YouTube has Become AI Citation Infrastructure

YouTube appears in the top five cited sources for six of the eight models analyzed, and is the number one source for Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, and Google AI Mode.

This is one of the most actionable findings for marketers. AI platforms are increasingly drawing from structured, publicly available video content. But this is about more than the video itself, what really makes an impact is a combination of the transcript, description, metadata, and clarity of the information presented.

This means video strategy and AI visibility strategy are converging.

Product explainers, executive interviews, “how to choose” content, comparison videos, research summaries, and category education can all become citation surfaces if they are structured clearly enough for AI systems to parse.

Wikipedia Still Punches Above its Weight

Wikipedia represented just 1.0% of total citations in April, but it remains disproportionately important because of where it appears. It ranks in the top five sources for ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. On Perplexity, Wikipedia citations surged 412% month-over-month.

This makes Wikipedia a strategic visibility asset, not a vanity channel.

The lesson is simple but often overlooked: factual, neutral, well-maintained public information matters. A Wikipedia presence will not replace earned media, data, social engagement, or owned content, but for certain models, it can function as a foundational trust layer.

What Brands Should Do Now

1. Match the content strategy to the model

ChatGPT rewards institutional authority. Grok rewards social presence. Claude rewards data. Perplexity rewards video and structured sources. CoPilot leans toward business-professional sources such as Statista, Forbes, LinkedIn, YouTube, and USNews.

A single content strategy cannot serve all of those systems equally.

2. Treat PR as an AI visibility channel

Earned media is one of the strongest pathways into AI citation ecosystems.

The rise in Earned/News citations suggests that high-quality media coverage can improve not only public perception but also machine-mediated discoverability.

3. Build video for AI readability

YouTube’s prominence across six of eight models means brands should prioritize clear titles, structured descriptions, accurate transcripts, and educational formats.

The transcript is often the AI-readable asset.

4. Take LinkedIn seriously as a citation source

LinkedIn citations grew across multiple models, including Grok, Google AI Mode, CoPilot, and Google AI Overviews.

For B2B brands, executive visibility and professional thought leadership may increasingly influence AI-generated answers. Learn more about LinkedIn’s importance for LLM visibility in our blog post on the topic.

5. Measure monthly, not quarterly

The April data shows major shifts in a single month, including Grok’s social surge and Perplexity’s Wikipedia spike.

Quarterly reporting may be too slow for AI visibility management. Brands need monthly audits by model, source type, and citation pathway.

Conclusion: AI Visibility is Fragmented, but Measurable, and Strategic

The April 2026 data points to a clear conclusion: LLMs are not converging around one universal source of truth, but rather developing distinct citation behaviors.

That creates complexity, but also opportunity. Brands that understand how each model sources information can design smarter PR, content, social, video, and data strategies.

AI visibility is becoming a new layer of brand intelligence, showing where authority is being built, where reputational signals are being amplified, and where companies risk disappearing from AI-mediated discovery.

To win in generative search visibility your brand needs to show up in the sources AI already trusts.

FAQ

1. Why do different AI models cite different sources?

Each model is built, trained, connected, and optimized differently. As a result, models develop different trust hierarchies. For example, ChatGPT shows stronger institutional authority signals, Grok is more social-led, Claude favors data sources, and Perplexity relies heavily on video and structured content.

2. Is earned media still important for AI visibility?

Yes. Meltwater’s April 2026 analysis found that Earned/News accounted for 39.5% of citations and grew month-over-month. That suggests PR remains one of the strongest levers for improving brand visibility in AI-generated answers.

3. How should brands measure AI visibility?

Brands should measure AI visibility by model, not just in aggregate. Tracking “Share of Model” helps identify where a brand is gaining or losing visibility across ChatGPT, Grok, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and CoPilot.



