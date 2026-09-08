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Ellen Kirkpatrick

Senior Social Media Specialist

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Ellen Kirkpatrick leads Meltwater’s organic social media channels, turning data and industry insights into scroll-stopping content. A creative, globally minded storyteller who has lived in four countries, Ellen brings a deep understanding of social trends, platform culture, and how audiences engage online.

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Marketing

What To Do If Your Brand Goes Viral: How To Keep The Momentum

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Marketing

The 8 Best Facebook Monitoring Tools 2026

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Marketing

How to Select & Monitor Social Media Keywords: Practical Guide

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Marketing

Best Twitter Monitoring Tools for Tracking Brand Mentions

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Marketing

10 Most Effective Hashtag Tracking Tools

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Marketing

Social Media Reputation Management Guide

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