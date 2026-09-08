Ellen Kirkpatrick
Senior Social Media Specialist
Ellen Kirkpatrick leads Meltwater’s organic social media channels, turning data and industry insights into scroll-stopping content. A creative, globally minded storyteller who has lived in four countries, Ellen brings a deep understanding of social trends, platform culture, and how audiences engage online.
Marketing
What To Do If Your Brand Goes Viral: How To Keep The Momentum
Read Blog
Marketing
The 8 Best Facebook Monitoring Tools 2026
Read Blog
Marketing
How to Select & Monitor Social Media Keywords: Practical Guide
Read Blog
Marketing
Best Twitter Monitoring Tools for Tracking Brand Mentions
Read Blog
Marketing
10 Most Effective Hashtag Tracking Tools
Read Blog
Marketing
Social Media Reputation Management Guide
Read Blog