LinkedIn is the #2 most-cited source in AI answers, new Meltwater report finds

Analysis of 9.5 million AI citations shows real-world expertise is driving visibility in AI search

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2026 – Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today released new research showing LinkedIn is the #2 most cited source by AI models, second only to YouTube. An analysis of 9.5 million AI citations across 16 B2B categories using Meltwater's GenAI Lens reveals the content that AI platforms prioritize, and why authentic, expert-driven content is emerging as a critical driver of B2B brand visibility.

How AI is changing the way information is found

AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude and Microsoft Copilot are fundamentally changing how people search for and consume information. When people turn to AI assistants for recommendations, research, or decision-making, the brands and products highlighted – or omitted – directly influence awareness, reputation, and buying behavior. In fact, research from 6sense shows that 94% of B2B buyers use LLMs during their buying process.

As AI becomes a primary source of information, optimizing for visibility inside AI-generated answers is no longer optional. For B2B brands who want to stay top of mind for buyers, Meltwater’s research underscores why LinkedIn is critical to a brand being discoverable in AI search.

What content AI models prioritize and cite

This research breaks down the specific signals and content types on LinkedIn that influence what AI models choose to cite. Several key patterns emerged, including:

Individual voices drive the majority of visibility. Approximately 75% of LinkedIn citations came from individual member profiles and 25% come from Company Pages. While individual member content tends to get cited more often, balancing individual and corporate content remains important.

Approximately 75% of LinkedIn citations came from individual member profiles and 25% come from Company Pages. While individual member content tends to get cited more often, balancing individual and corporate content remains important. Structured content performs best. The most frequently cited LinkedIn content, including articles and posts, consistently feature clear formatting (bullet points, numbered lists), strong headings, named entities, and quantitative data..

The most frequently cited LinkedIn content, including articles and posts, consistently feature clear formatting (bullet points, numbered lists), strong headings, named entities, and quantitative data.. AI rewards relevance over reach. More than half of citations (51%) came from members with less than 10k followers, showing that AI models prioritize clarity, expertise, and usefulness over popularity alone.

More than half of citations (51%) came from members with less than 10k followers, showing that AI models prioritize clarity, expertise, and usefulness over popularity alone. LinkedIn dominates Tech, Professional Services, FinTech andMarketing. The platform performs especially well where questions are professional, technical, or decision-driven, ranking LinkedIn in the top 5 in citations for B2B searches across key industries, including Technology & SaaS, Consulting & Professional Services, Financial Services & FinTech, Marketing & Advertising, and HR & Talent.

The platform performs especially well where questions are professional, technical, or decision-driven, ranking LinkedIn in the top 5 in citations for B2B searches across key industries, including Technology & SaaS, Consulting & Professional Services, Financial Services & FinTech, Marketing & Advertising, and HR & Talent. Third-party and user-generated content have an edge. Platforms like LinkedIn, Reddit, and YouTube account for 47.5% of AI citations, compared to 15% from peer review sites and 18.7% from company websites.

"For the last twenty years, the job of a brand was to be discoverable. In an AI-first world, the job is to be the answer. LLMs are now the first stop for decisions that used to take hours of research – and if your brand isn't being cited, you're not in the consideration set,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “What this data makes clear is that AI models aren't looking for the loudest voice in the room – they're looking for the most credible voice. Organizations that are discoverable in reputable earned media, credible with structured, factual content, and consistent with the channels they engage on, are the ones that will show up when decisions are being made.”

“Product and brand discovery doesn’t happen in stages anymore – it starts with a question and ends with an AI assistant’s answer,” said Davang Shah, Vice President of Marketing at LinkedIn. “If your brand isn’t showing up in LLMs, you’re not just missing awareness, you're missing the moment of decision. That’s why being discoverable, credible and consistently cited isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s what defines your buyability and determines whether your products or solutions get considered and ultimately get bought.”

To read the full report, visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/resources/linkedin-gen-ai-visibility-report

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Meltwater: Intelligence you can act on. Learn more at meltwater.com.