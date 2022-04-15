The Company has a one-tier board structure consisting of at least one and no more than two Executive Directors and at least three and no more than five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors. The overall management of the Company is vested in the Board of Directors. The Executive Directors are responsible for, among other things, the general and day-to-day management of the Company's business, which includes, among other things, formulating its strategies and policies and setting and achieving its objectives, ensuring proper organization, preparing plans and budgets for its activities and that the Company's activities, accounts and assets management are subject to adequate controls and undertaking investigations necessary to perform its duties.

The Non-Executive Directors shall supervise the policy of the Company, the fulfillment of duties by the Directors, as well as the general affairs of the Company. The Management executes the day-to-day management of the Company's operations upon instructions by the Board of Directors.

The Company has a Board of Directors comprising six Directors and a Management of three individuals. For more information about the Directors and members of Management please visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/about/management

The composition of the Board of Directors is in compliance with the independency requirements of the Norwegian Code of Practice for Corporate Governance last updated 14 October 2021 (the "Norwegian Code"), meaning that (i) the majority of the shareholder-elected Directors are independent from the Company's executive management and material business connections, and (ii) at least two of the shareholder-elected Directors are independent from the Company's main shareholders (being shareholders holding 10% or more of the Shares in the Company).

In line with applicable Dutch regulations and the Company's articles of association, the Board of Directors do include an Executive Director. The super-majority (75%) of the Directors are independent from the Company and its main shareholders.