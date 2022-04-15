Social Impact

In 2008, Meltwater’s founder Jorn Lyseggen founded MEST based on the principle that “talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not.”

Leveraging our core strengths as an innovation leader, Lyseggen chose to invest in innovation on the African continent, an area of the world that historically has been underserved and underfunded, and launched a technology training program to fuel the next generation of African entrepreneurs.

MEST, Meltwater’s non-profit arm, is an Africa-wide technology training program, internal seed fund, and network of hubs offering incubation for technology startups in Africa. Founded in Ghana in 2008, MEST provides critical skills training, funding, and support in software development, business, and communications to aspiring tech entrepreneurs. Beyond tech and entrepreneurial skills training, MEST Africa provides a real-world advantage to entrepreneurs through funding, business incubation, and access to a global tech network. MEST has launched numerous successful startups that have gone on to receive follow-on funding and admission to the world’s top tech accelerators, has hosted guest lecturers from Fortune 100 companies, and counts Mastercard Foundation, Microsoft, and 500 Startups among its partners.

MEST is a fundamental piece of Meltwater’s history and culture. Each year Meltwater employees visit MEST and participate in onsite and virtual mentorship programs where they lend their professional expertise in tech, sales and marketing to the entrepreneurs and portfolio companies.

Learn more about MEST at meltwater.org.