Investor Relations

Meltwater is a global leading provider of social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, and using patented artificial intelligence systems, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside.

IR Contact

CFO: Lena Shishkina

IR: Geir Harald Aase

IR@meltwater.com

Board of Directors & Management

Capital Markets Day 2021

Access On-Demand

Webcast Q3 2021

Replay

Company Info

Analyst Coverage

Arctic SecuritiesKristian Spetalen+47 22 93 72 28kristian.spetalen@arctic.com
CarnegieEirik Rafdal+47 22 00 93 78eirik.rafdal@carnegie.no
DNB MarketsChristoffer Wang Bjørnsen+47 24 16 91 43christoffer.wang.bjornsen@dnb.no
ABG Sundal CollierØystein Elton Lodgaard+47 22 01 60 26 oystein.lodgaard@abgsc.no
Pareto SecuritesFridtjof Semb Fredricsson+47 24 13 21 49fridtjof.semb.fredricsson@paretosec.com
Top 30 ShareholdersExtraordinary General Meeting on 3 December 2021Admission DocumentInformation re conversion of Dutch shares to VPS shares

Company Disclosures

ArchiveMandatory notification of trade primary insidersMajor shareholder notifications

Company Reports And Presentations

16.11.2021Webcast Q3 2021 replayWebcast
16.11.2021Quarterly presentation Q3 2021Presentation
16.11.2021Quarterly report Q3 2021Report
08.11.2021Premium Client update October 2021Report
15.10.2021Quarterly trading update Q3 2021Report
07.10.2021Premium Client update September 2021Report
30.09.2021Webcast Q2 2021 replayWebcast
30.09.2021Quarterly report Q2 2021Report
30.09.2021Quarterly presentation Q2 2021Presentation
09.09.2021Premium Client update August 2021Report
09.08.2021Premium Client update July 2021Report
29.07.2021Quarterly trading update Q2 2021Report
08.07.2021Premium Client update June 2021Report
07.06.2021Premium Client update May 2021Report
30.06.2021Minutes Annual General Meeting 2021Other
20.05.2021Webcast Q1 2021 replayWebcast
20.05.2021Quarterly report - Q1 2021Report
20.05.2021Quarterly presentation - Q1 2021Presentation
20.05.2021Annual report 2020Report
20.05.2021Management report 2020Report
10.05.2021Premium Client update April 2021Report
29.04.2021Quarterly trading update Q1 2021Report
29.04.2021Comparison of stated ARR numbers in respective exchange rates - as referred to in Q1 2021 trading updateOther
07.04.2021Premium Client update March 2021Report
08.03.2021Premium Client update February 2021Report
25.02.2021Webcast Q4 2020 replayWebcast
25.02.2021Quarterly Report - Q4 2020Report
25.02.2021Quarterly Presentation - Q4 2020Presentation
08.02.2021Premium Client update January 2021Report
27.01.2021Quarterly trading update – Q4 2020Report
03.12.2020Information document for listing on Euronext GrowthOther

Financial Calendar

Date
Event
09.12.2021Premium Client Segment Update - November 2021
24.02.2022Quarterly Report - Q4

About Meltwater

The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,000 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors.

Meltwater pursues a growth strategy which includes investments and acquisitions in the social media segment and a further strengthening of its market awareness for both end-customers and industry partners. Attracting and retaining motivated and talented personnel is a key enabler for our success.

In December 2020, the Meltwater shares were listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. This allowed the company to diversify and build a long-term shareholder base that can take part in the company’s future growth and value creation.

The company has a board resolution in place to proceed with a listing on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (the “OSE”) within 12 months from the Euronext Growth listing.

