We believe that environmental sustainability is one of the most pressing issues of our day. Our daily choices and the choices we make as a business have an impact on our planet and the resources we have available.
We know that sustainability is important to many of our employees, as well as our customers, prospects and investors. But it is also just the right thing to do. We have a responsibility as a company and individuals to positively contribute to our environment and to create a better platform for future generations.
Careful consideration for the environment and our planet is in our very DNA. The first server farms of Meltwater were made from recycled computers destined for the landfill, and when Meltwater was founded in 2001, we were disrupting an industry that had been paper-based for over a century by providing an electronic, online solution.
Meltwater is committed to evaluating and improving our environmental performance, providing our customers with paperless business intelligence solutions, preventing pollution by striving to use teleconferencing facilities instead of promoting travel, and complying with all environmental legislation, regulations and codes of practice relevant to the industry sector in which we operate.
We include environmental factors in our decision making process for vendors, partners, and suppliers. We are proud to partner with AWS as our cloud-vendor today, a company that has committed to powering their operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.
These actions are just the start. Meltwater has created a Global Green Council for employees with a background and passion in environmental sustainability to develop policies that will lessen the impact we have on the environment as a company. The council leads the conversation and education around sustainability, creating a shared model of responsibility where Meltwater leaders and global teams are considering climate change impact when making business decisions and are involved in ongoing conversation and education about environmental issues.
