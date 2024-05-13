Weiter zum Inhalt
OMR24 Masterclass On Demand: SumUp x Meltwater

Die Präsentation und das Speakerinnen-Bild von der Masterclass auf der OMR von SumUp und Meltwater

OMR 2024 - Masterclass On Demand: Beyond Listening: How SumUp transformed its Global Comms with Meltwater

How does AI transform Social Listening and Consumer Insights? Discover how SumUp is taking on the challenge of integrating PR & social media efforts.

Together with Hanna from Meltwater, Juliane und Sheena from SumUp will unveil strategies for weaving together data insights across various departments.

The session will begin with an overview of the current digital landscape, emphasizing the critical importance of a unified approach to PR & social media. You can expect insights into SumUp's strategies for 2024 aimed at boosting cross-functional collaboration. Experience how SumUp leverages insights from Meltwater’s dashboards in everyday operations to make informed decisions that drive success.

