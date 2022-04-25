Lea Manthey
Lea Manthey konnte dank ihrer mehr als 6 jährigen Berufserfahrung im SaaS-Bereich und ihrer Funktion als Marketing Director für EMEA bei Meltwater ein enormes Wissen im gesamten Marketingbereich aufbauen.
Sie ist eine Millennial-Marketerin mit internationaler Erfahrung in der Entwicklung und Umsetzung effektiver Marketingstrategien, die einen Unterschied machen. Lea Manthey glaubt an radikale Transparenz, datengesteuerte Entscheidungsfindung und partizipative Führung.
Ihre Content-Kernthemen liegen in den Bereichen Social Media, B2B Marketing und Kommunikation, Employee Advocacy und PR.
