⁣ Listen closely, #DovePartner @curlswithcoral is taking the mic 🎤 to help #PassTheCrown 👑⁣ ⁣ ‘“Are you really walking out the house like that?” 😳⁣ “Like what?”⁣ “Your hair is so... BIG”⁣ ⁣ I spent 3 hours on that wash and go. In my head, my curls couldn’t look any more perfect that day. Yet, here was someone close to me looking at me like I was crazy for walking out the house with my curly hair out. It wasn’t the first time someone made me feel like wearing my natural crown was silly or even worse, not “presentable” enough. There have been SO MANY TIMES when this happened. I’m sure we all have at least one story to tell.’⁣ ⁣ Like @curlswithcoral, we believe everyone should be able to embrace their natural hair without judgement 🙌 Last year, we co-founded #TheCROWNCoalition with @naturbanleague, @colorofchange and @western_centre to end race-based hair discrimination in the US. Today, we’re asking you to take action and help us create a more inclusive world.⁣ ⁣ 👑 Tell us why you want to #PassTheCrown in the comments below ⁣ 📣 Follow the link in our bio to sign the petition to end hair discrimination⁣ ⁣ Together we can make an impact for generations to come 💕⁣ ⁣ #Regram #Dove #TheCROWNAct #TheCROWNCoalition #EndHairDiscrimination #EndRacialDiscrimination #PassTheCrown