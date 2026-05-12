On-Demand Webinar: What the BTS Comeback Teaches Us About Viral Campaigns

Can Brands Actually Engineer a Viral Moment?



Every brand wants to go viral, but few understand how it actually happens.

Is virality based on luck? Timing? Strategy? Or something else entirely?

In today’s multi-voice media landscape, attention doesn’t live in one place. It’s shaped by creators, communities, platforms, and culture - all interacting at once.

No one illustrates this better than BTS. Their recent comeback and world tour show how moments aren’t just launched, but are boosted, remixed, and amplified by millions of voices in real time.

In this webinar, we’ll break down a real-world example from BTS’ comeback, showing how fan communities, social platforms, and media visibility come together to turn a release into a global cultural moment.

We’ll also explore:

What drives virality today, and why it’s more unpredictable than ever

How conversations and content spread across a multi-voice landscape, from creators to communities to mainstream reach

Whether brands can truly engineer virality or just increase their odds

How to build a brand presence that can participate in and benefit from viral moments

Complete the form to view the webinar on demand, and dive into these trends and see how you can apply these ideas to your strategy for the year ahead.