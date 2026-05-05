Mid-Year 2026 Product Release
Take Control of Your Brand Narrative
Your brand is shaped across a fragmented landscape—social platforms, news, creators, and increasingly, AI. Conversations move fast, overlap, and often define perception before your team can respond.
Meltwater’s 2026 Mid-Year Release helps you move from reacting to proactively shaping your brand narrative with clarity and confidence. The result? Your brand shows up the way you intend, everywhere it matters.See it in Action - Request a Demo
Shape the Forces Shaping Your Brand
See what’s driving perception, react quickly, and engage the voices that matter most.
Understand What’s Said, Not Just What’s Typed
Analyze spoken content across social channels. Video is one of the fastest-growing and hardest-to-measure parts of today’s conversation. Speech-to-Text analysis changes that by turning spoken words into searchable data.
Convert audio from platforms like Instagram and TikTok into transcripts, so you can measure what’s being said—not just what’s written—and bring those insights into your existing workflows.
See and Improve How AI Portrays Your Brand
AI is quickly becoming a primary way people discover and understand brands, but most teams lack visibility into how they’re represented and what’s driving answers.
GenAI Lens closes that gap by showing you how your brand appears in AI-generated responses, and what to do next. With clear, prioritized recommendations and visibility reports, your team can move beyond analysis to actively improve how your brand is positioned.
Get Answers Where Your Team Works
Bring Meltwater intelligence directly into Slack, where insights are most valuable. Meltwater Agent for Slack surfaces answers and analysis right where your team works.
Call Mira AI to get instant insights, using channel context to generate more relevant responses. With a chat history to revisit past queries, your team stays in the flow while bringing intelligence into the conversations that matter.
Capitalize on Trends Before they Peak
Surface emerging trends across every key channel. Staying ahead means knowing what’s gaining momentum before it peaks. With expanded coverage in the Trends Center, you can now see the full picture as it unfolds.
Discover trends across X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and News all in one place, with emerging topics surfaced automatically. No manual setup required.
Personalize Every Pitch at Scale
Building strong media relationships requires relevance, but scaling personalization has always been a challenge. With AI-powered pitch personalization, you can tailor outreach for priority journalists based on their interests, tone, and past coverage.
Strike the right balance between scale and personalization. Make every pitch feel relevant without slowing your team down.
Learn What’s Next
Discover more the latest innovations and how they can help your team move faster and shape your brand narrative with confidence.