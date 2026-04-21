New research highlights consumers’ desire for brands to lead with transparency - strengthening credibility and deepening audience trust.

San Francisco, CA, April 21, 2026 – Meltwater, a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, and YouGov, the international research and data analytics group, today released Trust in the Age of Generative AI, a new report exploring how the rapid rise of AI-generated video, audio, images and text is shaping consumer trust in brands and content. The study analyzed consumer attitudes toward generative AI (GenAI) and the media environments influencing those perceptions, offering insights for brands navigating this emerging landscape.

As GenAI becomes more integrated into marketing and communications, the report’s findings reveal a pivotal moment for brands, not only in how they adopt AI, but in how it redefines their approach to building trust with audiences. Drawing on insights from nearly 10,000 consumers across seven global markets, the research explores what the expectations are around transparency, authenticity, and credibility as AI adoption increases.

Rather than signaling risk alone, the findings also point to a meaningful opportunity: consumers want brands to be transparent, intentional, and audience-first in their use of AI - and those that are could differentiate themselves and build stronger, more trusted relationships with their audiences.

Key findings from the report include:

A clear path to trust: 86% of consumers say AI-generated content should be disclosed, signaling a strong opportunity for brands to lead with transparency.

86% of consumers say AI-generated content should be disclosed, signaling a strong opportunity for brands to lead with transparency. Closing the trust gap through intention: While 32% say they would trust brands less if content is AI-generated, 15% would trust them more, highlighting the importance of how AI is used and communicated.

While 32% say they would trust brands less if content is AI-generated, 15% would trust them more, highlighting the importance of how AI is used and communicated. Skepticism outweighs excitement: While 39% of consumers are excited about AI, 51% disagree.

While 39% of consumers are excited about AI, 51% disagree. AI awareness is rising: 58% believe they can identify AI-generated content, while online mentions have risen 53%, with media driving 34% of coverage.

58% believe they can identify AI-generated content, while online mentions have risen 53%, with media driving 34% of coverage. Misinformation is a key concern: While 73% are concerned about misinformation, this creates space for brands to stand out as trusted, reliable sources.

While 73% are concerned about misinformation, this creates space for brands to stand out as trusted, reliable sources. Context matters: Acceptance of AI is higher in entertainment (53%) and advertising (47%), but very low in news (21%) and influencer content (28%).

Acceptance of AI is higher in entertainment (53%) and advertising (47%), but very low in news (21%) and influencer content (28%). Driving the conversation: Most high-impact conversations around AI are driven by individual creators on social media (92% of top posts), rather than traditional news media (8%).

Most high-impact conversations around AI are driven by individual creators on social media (92% of top posts), rather than traditional news media (8%). AI video leads engagement and growth: Posts referencing AI video tripled and engagement surged (557%) from March ’25 to Feb ’26, outperforming other formats in positive sentiment and engagement.

“These insights show that trust is not being lost, it’s being redefined,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “Generative AI gives brands a powerful new way to connect with audiences, but success will depend on how transparently and thoughtfully it’s used. The brands that lead with clarity and accountability have a real opportunity to build deeper trust than ever before.”

“Generative AI has moved from novelty to normality at remarkable speed,” said Andrew Farmer, Global Head of PR and Editorial at YouGov. “PR and brand professionals now operate in a landscape where the line between human and machine-generated content is increasingly blurred. It is important for comms teams and brand insight analysts to understand how Generative AI is shaping how audiences interpret authenticity, credibility and trust. YouGov’s data suggests that ultimately, the brands that succeed in the generative era may not simply be those that adopt AI fastest, but those that earn and maintain the trust of the audiences they serve.”

To download the full report, visit: https://www.meltwater.com/en/resources/you-gov-public-perception-ai-generated-content

For more information, please contact:

Stacy Slayden

Communications Manager

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with a suite of solutions that spans media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content each day and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge needed to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,200 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner of choice for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com.

About YouGov

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the US, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

As innovators and pioneers of online market research, we have a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data is regularly referenced by the global press, and we are consistently one of the most quoted market research sources in the world. For further information, visit yougov.com