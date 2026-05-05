SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2026 – Meltwater, the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications and Marketing teams, today announced its 2026 Mid-Year Product Release, designed to empower organizations to move beyond monitoring to uncover critical signals, identify emerging risks and opportunities, and act with speed and confidence.

For years, teams focused on monitoring coverage, tracking social, and measuring activity. But that’s no longer enough.

Conversations now extend far beyond traditional channels, move quicker than ever, and are shaped by journalists, creators, consumers, and increasingly, AI assistants that shape public perception at scale. The result is a more complex and distributed information environment, where teams need one view of signals across channels to spot opportunities and act quickly.

Meltwater’s 2026 Mid-Year Release addresses this shift, transforming fragmented media, social, and AI signals into clear, actionable intelligence that teams can use to make faster, more confident decisions.

“We’re entering a new era of narrative intelligence that requires all of us to understand and act at the speed with which online narratives develop,” said Chris Hackney, Chief Product Officer at Meltwater. “This release is designed to help teams move from monitoring to discovery to action, faster than ever before.”

What’s new in the 2026 Mid-Year Release?

Take control of your AI presence with GenAI Lens

Meltwater’s GenAI Lens was launched in 2025 as an industry-first solution for organizations to understand how their company and products are mentioned across major LLMs. Now, new AI-powered reporting and recommendations in GenAI Lens give teams even more power in actively shaping how their brand appears in AI answers.

Enhancements to GenAI Lens include:

AI-Powered Recommendations with clear suggestions on how to improve visibility and positioning in LLM responses.

LLM-Generated Reporting for branded, executive-ready summaries that are ready in minutes.

Mira: Your AI Teammate, working everywhere you are

Meltwater’s AI assistant, Mira, has handled more than 1.3 million prompts for Meltwater customers to date, seamlessly completing media briefs, analyzing coverage, building reports, and more. With this release, Mira is now embedded across every step of media, social, and consumer intelligence workflows and directly integrated into the tools you already work in.

Key updates include:

Mira Agent for Slack, bringing the full power of Mira directly into Slack.

Mira Mobile, bringing real-time insights and summaries to mobile, for on-the-go intelligence and faster decision-making.

Automated Dashboard Creation & Insight Explanation enhancements bring full dashboards into Mira, eliminating the need to navigate to another tab or assemble anything manually, with clear explanations of dashboard data that mean you can understand changes quickly without manual analysis.

These updates transform AI from a tool into a true teammate, accelerating speed to insight and enabling teams to do more every day.

Deeper Intelligence with Trends Center, Expanded Data Coverage and Speech-to-Text Analysis

Understanding today’s narrative requires more data coverage, especially as conversations expand across formats like video and audio. Building on the most comprehensive data set in the market, Meltwater is investing in further expanded data and richer insights, so that teams can uncover more signals and turn complex conversations into actionable intelligence.

Enhancements include:

Expanded Trends Center Coverage across X, Instagram, News, and Facebook to spot emerging trends sooner and take action.

New Data Sources, including YouTube channel-level insights and Substack content, to capture more of the conversation than ever before.

Speech-to-Text Analysis, unlocking hidden insights from video and turning spoken content from platforms like Instagram and TikTok into searchable, measurable data.

AI-Enhanced Media Relations

In today’s landscape, reaching the right voices is more critical than reaching the most voices. New AI-powered updates help teams build stronger, more effective relationships with the voices shaping public perception.

New capabilities across media relations include:

Journalist Relevance Matching to identify the best-fit contacts faster. Journalist profiles now include a relevance label based on recent coverage and your story themes and outreach goals.

AI-Powered Pitch Personalization, generating tailored journalist outreach based on what they are actively covering and recent engagement.

“The challenge isn’t access to data, it’s making sense of it fast enough to act,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. “AI only delivers value when it’s embedded into day-to-day workflows and decision-making. This release brings intelligence directly into our customers’ workflows so teams can move from fragmented analysis to clear understanding and action."

To learn more about Meltwater’s Mid-Year Release, visit meltwater.com.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

Corporate Communications Director

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater is the global leader in actionable intelligence for PR, Communications, and Marketing teams. By analyzing 1.3 billion pieces of content daily, Meltwater transforms media, social, and AI signals into intelligence that leaders rely on to make faster, more confident decisions. With 27,000 customers worldwide, Meltwater is the intelligence platform global brands trust to stay ahead. Learn more at meltwater.com.



