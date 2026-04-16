A recent PR News roundup spotlights Meltwater data which captured the sentiment and scale of culture-driven moments like Justin Bieber's performance at Coachella.

Read the full article: PRNews – PR Roundup: Creators Get Certified, Bieb-chella Buzz and Philanthropy’s Trust Problem

Meltwater’s analysis showed how audience engagement during "Bieberchella" was driven by nostalgia and emotional resonance, reinforcing that brands must measure not just visibility, but how content connects in real time.

Alexandra Bjertnæs, Chief Strategy Officer at Meltwater, explains: It wasn’t about polished Hollywood production, it was raw and real, something fans could actually connect to....Sometimes the most effective strategy is not creating a spectacle but returning to an origin story, tapping into emotional memory and giving people something to feel again.

How Real-Time Social Listening Captures Cultural Resonance

Meltwater’s social listening and analytics surface real-time conversations and sentiment across platforms, allowing brands to see how cultural moments like Bieberchella are resonating as they unfold. By turning unstructured social data into actionable intelligence, Meltwater helps teams understand not just what is being said, but how audiences truly feel and engage.

Meltwater: A Leader in Media Intelligence

Meltwater is a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, helping over 27,000 brands worldwide understand and shape their stories across media, social and LLM environments. Learn more about Meltwater.