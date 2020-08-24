The European Olympic Committee (EOC) uses Meltwater to generate and measure brand awareness. They also use the tool to make sure that when they are being talked about, they pick this coverage up globally.
Pick up mentions of clients on social media and news on a global scale
Generate brand awareness reports for social media and online news
Share insights with important stakeholders
The European Olympic Committee uses Meltwater to generate and measure brand awareness. They also use the tool to make sure that when they are being talked about, they pick this coverage up globally.
Their KPIs include the volume of relevant new coverage, as well as the number of conversations taking place about their stakeholders on social media. Meltwater’s daily report shows them where they stand in terms of their KPIs in real-time. They’ve found out some really surprising insights by tracking metrics such as media exposure (volume of conversations), geographic exposure (where in the world the brand is being talked about the most), and potential reach.
“It’s fair to say that Meltwater has done more than what the EOC expected them to do initially, as it saves them time by reducing the need for them to search for the information themselves.”
"Meltwater is more than just a media monitoring tool for the EOC; it gives us commercial direction and helps us to make strategic data driven decisions. What has made our partnership even more successful has been the reactivity of the Meltwater team. They have been open, responsive and flexible right from the start."
Donatella Del Gaudio – Head of EOC Communications and Media Relations
The European Olympic Committees claims that from education around what the solution can do to signing the contract, account set up and aftercare, their experience using Meltwater has been very positive throughout the whole process.
The set-up process was described as quick - and full credit went to the Meltwater team ensuring their searches were refined so that the EOC only receives the most relevant coverage and insights. The level of service has been described as excellent. The EOC commented that the standard of service they are getting for the price they pay is a great value.
"Meltwater is an easy to use and flexible system and we’re pleasantly surprised at the scope of data and how comprehensive the reports are. Meltwater went above and beyond our agreed service and performance criteria that we started to commission full Meltwater reports as we were impressed with what we were seeing. We were happy that we extended and built on our original agreed service.”
“The fact that we have a number of searches means that we can be quite specific and granular with the topics that we and our clients care about. This has also allowed us to use the solution for a number of problems all at once, which is great for us, as we’re not limited – and that’s very beneficial.”