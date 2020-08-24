The Challenge

Meet the European Olympic Committees

The European Olympic Committee uses Meltwater to generate and measure brand awareness. They also use the tool to make sure that when they are being talked about, they pick this coverage up globally.

Their KPIs include the volume of relevant new coverage, as well as the number of conversations taking place about their stakeholders on social media. Meltwater’s daily report shows them where they stand in terms of their KPIs in real-time. They’ve found out some really surprising insights by tracking metrics such as media exposure (volume of conversations), geographic exposure (where in the world the brand is being talked about the most), and potential reach.

“It’s fair to say that Meltwater has done more than what the EOC expected them to do initially, as it saves them time by reducing the need for them to search for the information themselves.”