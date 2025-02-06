As the auto industry shifts gears, marketers need customer-centric strategies to keep up. That’s why we look at the biggest topics and concerns swirling around EV shoppers today in our new electric vehicles consumer insights report. Our analysis found that battery range and environmental impact are core topics in social media discussions about EVs, but what considerations make long-time and new car owners decide to go electric? We used our consumer intelligence solution to analyze social media conversations specifically about buying EVs to learn more about the industry’s biggest purchase drivers. The following analysis examines relevant social media mentions from February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

Check out our data deep dive into this sector in the Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.

What is the most discussed purchase driver for EVs?

Our analysis found that charging capabilities and cost factors were the most mentioned purchase drivers for EVs, comprising more than 65% of the overall conversation.

Charging-related posts drove the most engagement, possibly because they touch on a key fear all drivers have about EVs: getting stranded without a way to quickly charge your car. Meanwhile, cost- and price-related posts had the furthest reach, thanks in part to ample news coverage about what is, and isn’t, making EVs affordable for consumers. The prominence of both subtopics highlights how much slightly emotional and solidly practical concerns are intertwined in the EV shopping experience.

For most of 2024, charging-related posts slightly but consistently outnumbered posts about cost, but that dynamic seems to be flipping. This may be a seasonal trend, with cost dominating in February and March, or it may be the result of uncertainty around United States and European Union tariffs on Chinese EVs. Either way, concerns about costs and charging aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Surprisingly, environmental concerns are only the fourth most talked about purchase driver out of the five we analyzed. So while sustainability and climate change may have been more significant considerations for early adopters, concerns about the day-to-day realities of ownership may have gained more weight as EVs have become more commonplace. Marketers must speak to consumers’ practical concerns about moving away from combustion engine vehicles. However, there is also room for brands to reach design-forward and eco-conscious niche audiences with the right messaging.

What are EV shoppers and buyers saying about charging?

Some of the most visible posts in the EV charging discussion speak directly to charging anxieties. First, in a sponsored post promoting Maruti Suzuki’s first EV model, the e Vitara, tech journalist and influencer Rajiv Makhni writes that the car “claims to solve all the charging and EV ecosystem problems that Indians face.” And in the second most engaging relevant post, tech influencer Akash Pal discusses the Hero Surge S32, highlighting its up to 60km range on a single charge.

And while accessing charging stations on the go is the leading topic, the prominence of keyphrases like “home”, “home charger”, and “garage” also point to the thought consumers are giving to residential charging solutions.

What are EV shoppers and buyers saying about price and cost?

Keyphrases related to EV purchase deal-sweeteners — including “EV incentive”, “Tesla referral”, and “month of FSD”, referring to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving subscription — are prominent in posts about price and cost. This highlights how large of a factor upfront costs are in EV shopping compared to others like potential long-term savings or value and points to how buyer perks have become a differentiating factor for brands.

Access this consumer insights dashboard to dive further into the data above and get additional analytics on what EV consumers have to say about environmental concerns.

Takeaways for marketers

Auto industry marketers looking to appeal to potential EV converts can drive engagement via content and messaging that speaks to cost-consciousness and charging anxieties. Upfront price tags are a standout topic, but there is lots of opportunity for brands aiming to drive awareness around long-term benefits or EVs as part of eco-friendly or design-forward lifestyles. Refining messaging based on consumer intelligence will be key to making gains with new audiences, meaning now’s the time to experiment and see what sticks.

Need some inspiration? Learn more about what EV brands and topics are shaping the global conversation most in our Consumer Insights: Electric Vehicles report.