Environmental Sustainability

Careful consideration for the environment and our planet is in our very DNA. The first server farms of Meltwater were made from recycled computers destined for the landfill, and when Meltwater was founded in 2001, we were disrupting an industry that had been paper-based for over a century by providing an electronic, online solution.

Meltwater is committed to evaluating and improving our environmental performance, providing our customers with paperless business intelligence solutions, preventing pollution by striving to use teleconferencing facilities instead of promoting travel, and complying with all environmental legislation, regulations and codes of practice relevant to the industry sector in which we operate.

We include environmental factors in our decision making process for vendors, partners, and suppliers. We are proud to partner with AWS as our cloud-vendor today, a company that has committed to powering their operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.