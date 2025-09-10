Weiter zum Inhalt
logo
Report

Automotive Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot

image of a red sports car for the automotive influencer benchmarking snapshot
Sprache Englisch

Which auto brands are creating the biggest impact through influencer marketing, and what sets their strategies apart?

In our Automotive Influencer Benchmarking Snapshot, we analyzed influencer content across 10 of the world’s most recognized auto brands using Klear, Meltwater’s AI-powered influencer marketing solution. This quick snapshot report compares brands like Porsche, BMW, Ford, and more based on key influencer marketing metrics, including Estimated Media Value (EMV), post volume, and engagement — and uncovers what’s working best.  

What’s Inside the Report?

  • See which automakers are leading in EMV and engagement.
  • Discover what vehicle categories generated the most influencer buzz.
  • Learn how brands are reaching new audiences with lifestyle and organic content.

Download our snapshot for more insights!

Füllen Sie das untenstehende Formular aus und erhalten Sie Zugang zu diesem Inhalt.

Loading...

Weitere Ressourcen

Ein weißes Auto, das an eine silber-weiße Ladestation angeschlossen ist, für Meltwaters Bericht zu Consumer Insights: Elektrofahrzeuge
Report

Consumer Insights: Elektrofahrzeuge

Ressource lesen
Bild einer Frau in modischer Kleidung, die auf einer U-Bahn-Treppe sitzt
Report

Benchmarking-Report: Luxusmode & Influencer Marketing

Ressource lesen
Das Bild zeigt einen jungen Influencer vor einer schwarz-weißen Backsteinmauer, der ein Telefon hält. Ultimativer Leitfaden für Influencer Marketing
Guide

Leitfaden für Influencer Marketing

Ressource lesen

The Top EV Purchase Drivers, According to Social Media Users

Ressource lesen

Stellen Sie Ihre individuelle Meltwater Suite zusammen

Starten Sie mit einer einfachen Lösung oder integrieren Sie unsere Produkte weltweit, flexibel und genau passend zu Ihren Anforderungen.
Demo anfragenPreise anfragen
A man is using the Meltwater Suite on his laptop and phone to improve his business strategy with media, social & consumer intelligence