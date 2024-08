Finding Direction in a Sea of Data Get a demo

Our analyst-created reports help executives understand key business drivers better, uncover industry trends or benchmark against competitors. Unlike default reports, custom reports leverage our team of experienced enterprise analysts who add objective quantitative and qualitative analysis to data.

This way, you have instant access to the what, why and where of emerging themes impacting your organisation. Whether your reporting requirements are focused on harnessing your consumer voice to inform product development, understanding trends to make sure your brand stays relevant or keeping tabs on your competitor's movements so you can remain agile – custom reports are created around your parameters to ensure you have access to the insights you need for important decisions.

Meltwater custom reports are often used by customers to: