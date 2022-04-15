As Meltwater continues to grow, we are committed to running our business responsibly, ethically and in line with all regulations in the markets we serve. Governance to us means a defined Board structure, diverse perspectives on our Board, an established compliance team, and a robust data privacy program.
We believe that sound corporate governance is crucial for Meltwater’s success, and set high standards for our Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors. We’re committed to maintaining an independent and diverse Board of Directors. Our Board members bring together a diverse set of skills and experiences from different industries and markets. The Company has a one-tier board structure consisting of one Executive Director and five Non-Executive Directors elected by the Company's shareholders, on the binding nomination of the Board of Directors.
Meltwater’s Board committees' serve to prepare the Board of Directors' decision-making and to render advice to the Board.
At Meltwater, our customers are at the heart of our business, which means that safeguarding customer data is a key priority for the Company. Meltwater supports more than 27,000 customers in 120 countries. Our clients include industry leaders across sectors in government, tech, healthcare, consumer goods and finance, to name a few, and protecting the information that our customers entrust to us is one of our key responsibilities.
In addition to complying with applicable security, privacy, and data protection laws, Meltwater employs a multi-layered protection solution for customer data. This is inclusive of training employees, limiting access to client data, testing code for security issues before and after release, encryption, centralized secured access logs, intrusion detection, penetration and vulnerability testing, and more.
