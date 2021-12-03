Investor Relations

Financial Calendar Date Event 09.12.2021 Premium Client Segment Update - November 2021 24.02.2022 Quarterly Report - Q4

About Meltwater

The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,000 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors.

Meltwater pursues a growth strategy which includes investments and acquisitions in the social media segment and a further strengthening of its market awareness for both end-customers and industry partners. Attracting and retaining motivated and talented personnel is a key enabler for our success.

In December 2020, the Meltwater shares were listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo. This allowed the company to diversify and build a long-term shareholder base that can take part in the company’s future growth and value creation.

The company has a board resolution in place to proceed with a listing on the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange (the “OSE”) within 12 months from the Euronext Growth listing.