You’re surrounded bydiscover our suite
billions of datapoints.
Break through the noise with Meltwater.Media Intelligence.Consumer Intelligence.Social Listening.Influencer Marketing.Social Media Management.Sales Intelligence.Media Relations.Data & API Integration.
The tools you need to drive impact.
Unlimited Discovery
Maximize Efficiency
Power to Scale
Proven Reliability
Achieve Mastery
Smart solutions that are as dynamic as you.
View Full Suite
Our products span channels, strategies and teams giving us the agility to be the solution for many.
Media Intelligence
Monitor your brandLearn More
Media Relations
Reach key journalistsLearn More
Social Listening & Analytics
Explore insights and trendsLearn More
Social Media Management
Engage with customersLearn More
Consumer Intelligence
Understand your audienceLearn More
Influencer Marketing
Grow your reachLearn More
Sales Intelligence
Increase sales revenueLearn More
Data & API Integration
Connect your dataLearn More
Our customers
say it best.
We’ve been disrupting the market for 20+ years and we’re still having fun. As a partner, both big and small, to some game-changing brands, their success drives our innovation.
Let's build your
Meltwater suite.
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.