Unified Data across all Markets

Global Solutions

Companies operating across multiple regions often experience challenges when markets are not connected through one global and centralized system.

We understand that fragmented monitoring and analytics make reporting a painful process, and it can feel impossible to get a full picture of global marketing and communications ROI when there's a lack of synergy between geographies.

Global Media Intelligence Framework

Through Meltwater's Global Media Intelligence Framework, companies are able to draw insights from a single source of truth and benchmark markets and departments based on unified news and social media data.