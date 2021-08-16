Customer Stories
A leading technology partner for the world’s largest brands.

Custom Solutions

Work closely with Meltwater’s Enterprise Solutions team and Meltwater’s APIs to develop best-in-class solutions, applications or analytics for your organization. Whether building an internal application to optimize your workflows or incorporating Meltwater’s APIs into the products you sell, our team of experts will help you unlock the value of data.

The challenge facing global communications and marketing departments stems from different measurement methods across different departments. Meltwater offers all-in-one communications and marketing solutions including data and content collection and aggregation.

The result is that Communications teams spend less time agreeing on the same data or metrics and more time making business-critical decisions. The Meltwater Enterprise solution is rounded out with Single Sign On (SSO), custom solutions and 24/7 support.

Professional Services

Organizations with many departments have complex media monitoring needs. Our Professional Services Team simplifies complex company organizations. The result is consolidated reporting across geographies, departments and business units. With help from our Professional Services Team, companies can define consistent KPIs, using the same content base with the same sources and enrichments.

Data Visualization and Command Centers

Data should not exist in siloes. We can help you pull all of your data into one centralized visual hub in real-time, so you can analyze your paid, earned and owned performance across news and social media. You can also integrate data from your paid advertising campaigns and website analytics, or data from marketing automation and CRM platforms. Whether you’re looking to enable cross-department analytics to prove campaign ROI, or to showcase data in a command center, we’ve got you covered.

