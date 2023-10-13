Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: The Digital Battleground: The Rise of Mis- & Dis- Information
Mis- and Dis-Information are not new concepts, but with global degrees of separation now reduced to no more than a few clicks, the risk to organizations and open societies is growing daily.
Our latest webinar deep-dives on the dynamic world of mis- and dis-information. You'll hear from Ajay Khari, Global VP of Market Innovation and Transformation at Meltwater, as well as Sarah Brandt, EVP of Partnerships at Newsguard.
Expect to learn:
- The origins of mis- and dis- information and why it is relevant today
- What the research says about the risks of mis- and dis- information
- The role of AI and broader interventions in the future of mis- and dis- information
- Practical strategies that you can implement to mitigate the risks.
