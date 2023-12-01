Webinar
Fireside Chat: Amy Kunrojpanya, VP Comms Asia Pacific at Netflix on the role of leadership and measurement in delivering impactful campaigns
Fireside Chat: Amy Kunrojpanya, VP Comms Asia Pacific at Netflix
The role of leadership and measurement in delivering impactful campaigns
During this fireside chat, Amy Kunrojpanya, VP Comms APAC, Netflix catches up with Charmaine Fong, Senior Account Director, Havas Red to share her pathway to achieving a meaningful career in communications and how she's developed high-performance teams across her roles at Google, Uber and Netflix to deliver real business impact.
- The role of leadership and measurement in delivering impactful campaigns
- How to build a meaningful career and develop high-performance teams in Marketing and Communications
- Measuring impact and ROI
- What’s keeping you and your stakeholders up at night - challenges and opportunities in the current landscape
On-Demand Sessions from Australia's 2023 EOY Event:
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...